Ashley Young Arrives In Italy As Inter Speed For Weekend Debut

Inter are looking to get the documentation for Ashley Young’s transfer in place to name him in the squad against Lecce on Sunday, and he has now arrived in Italy.



Young has landed in Milan to undergo his medical and sign a contract with Inter ahead of completing his move from Manchester United.













Manchester United and Inter have agreed on a deal worth €1.5m, with the Red Devils scheduled to receive more money if the Serie A giants win the league this season.



Inter are looking to put Young through all the processes today and get the deal over the line as soon as possible.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Antonio Conte wants the deal to be completed in time for him to give Young his debut against Lecce on Sunday.







Once the medical is completed, Young will sign the contract with Inter but the player will have to be registered with the Italian FA.



With regards to international transfers, the Italian FA will require all the documentation in place for the full-back’s move by tomorrow afternoon if Inter want him in the squad on Sunday.





The Nerazzurri are looking to push through things and get everything done for Young to make his debut this weekend.

