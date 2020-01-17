XRegister
17/01/2020 - 10:29 GMT

He’s Like Gary Neville, Will Enjoy Anfield – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backs Youngster

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Brandon Williams’ feisty attitude to Manchester United legend Gary Neville’s and believes the youngster will enjoy taking on the atmosphere at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 19-year-old full-back broke into the first-team squad earlier this season and seems to have replaced Luke Shaw as Solskjaer’s first-choice full-back over the course of the last few months.  


 



The departure of Ashley Young is likely to make sure he gets more opportunities in the second half of the campaign and he is almost certain to start against Liverpool on Sunday.

There are concerns about his discipline as the youngster has shown a penchant for being feisty and confrontational, but Solskjaer is not worried and compared him with his former team-mate Neville.
 


He believes Williams’ attitude means he will relish the challenge of playing against Liverpool amid the hostile Anfield atmosphere.



“Does it look like I need to speak to him?” Solskjaer said in a press conference when asked whether he is worried about William’s discipline.

“I think he’s been absolutely outstanding, every challenge he’s put in front of him he’s tackled head on.
 


“He’s only 19, he’s played ten or eleven starts, but he reminds me so much of the mentality of Gary Neville.

“And I think he’ll enjoy going to Anfield, to put it that way.”

A product of the Manchester United academy, the teenager has 15 senior appearances under his belt and has represented England Under-20s.
 