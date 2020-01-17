Inter Optimistic About Christian Eriksen As Compromise Figure Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are optimistic that they are on the verge of reaching an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur for Christian Eriksen.



The Denmark international has agreed terms to move to Inter and the Nerazzurri are trying to do the deal this month rather than waiting until his contract expires in the summer.













Tottenham want €20m to let Eriksen go this month, but Inter are confident they have found a compromise figure to get the job done.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the feeling is that an agreement can be struck based on a fee of €16m plus bonus payments.





Inter want Eriksen to have an influence on this season's Serie A title race, as they look to take the Italian crown off Juventus.







And Tottenham are aware that this month will be their final opportunity to earn a fee from the midfielder's departure from north London.



Eriksen could be involved for Tottenham this weekend if he has not sealed a departure, with Jose Mourinho's side travelling to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday.





He was in action earlier this week when Spurs took on Middlesbrough in an FA Cup replay.

