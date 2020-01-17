Layvin Kurzawa Completes Agent Move, Indicates Why Arsenal In Running To Sign Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa has completed his switch of agents and the development has given an indication over how a move to the Gunners came to be possible and could proceed smoothly.



The left-back is out of contract at French champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer and though the Ligue 1 side are not keen on losing him, he could move on this month.













Arsenal have zeroed in on Kurzawa and a good relationship between the Gunners' technical director and the player's new agent could help explain the potential switch.



According to French outlet Paris United, Kurzawa has now completed a move to Sports Invest UK, Kia Joorabchian's agency.





In 2019, Joorabchian is claimed to have helped with Edu Gaspar's appointment on the Arsenal board as technical director.







Edu previously worked at Brazilian side Corinthians, with whom Joorabchian is familiar, having worked on a number of deals.



It is claimed that Kurzawa has been offered to Edu, as an option for Arsenal either this month or in the summer.





Kurzawa has received a number of proposals this month and has turned down a move to Inter, with the defender not convinced over moving to the Nerazzurri.

