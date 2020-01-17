Leeds United Believe Southampton Could Be Squeezed On Che Adams

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not given up on signing Che Adams from Southampton and believe the Saints could potentially be squeezed on the striker.



Former Birmingham City hitman Adams is Leeds' top target to replace Eddie Nketiah at Elland Road this month and the Whites have been eyeing a loan with obligation to buy in the event of promotion deal.













It has been claimed Southampton would be willing to do business, but with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl opposed to losing Adams, Leeds' efforts have so far gone nowhere.



However, according to The Athletic, Leeds have not given up on landing Adams and do believe there is the possibility Southampton could be squeezed due to voices inside the club favouring a sale.





The clock though is ticking down on the January transfer window and Leeds have been linked with other options.







While the Whites believe a deal for Adams is not yet dead, they do appear to be preparing contingency plans.



Hasenhuttl has continued to involve Adams in matchday squads at Southampton.





The striker only joined Southampton last summer and the Austrian tactician is a fan of the qualities he brings to the club's attacking mix.

