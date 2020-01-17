XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/01/2020 - 14:52 GMT

Leeds United Believe Southampton Could Be Squeezed On Che Adams

 




Leeds United have not given up on signing Che Adams from Southampton and believe the Saints could potentially be squeezed on the striker. 

Former Birmingham City hitman Adams is Leeds' top target to replace Eddie Nketiah at Elland Road this month and the Whites have been eyeing a loan with obligation to buy in the event of promotion deal.


 



It has been claimed Southampton would be willing to do business, but with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl opposed to losing Adams, Leeds' efforts have so far gone nowhere.

However, according to The Athletic, Leeds have not given up on landing Adams and do believe there is the possibility Southampton could be squeezed due to voices inside the club favouring a sale.
 


The clock though is ticking down on the January transfer window and Leeds have been linked with other options.



While the Whites believe a deal for Adams is not yet dead, they do appear to be preparing contingency plans.

Hasenhuttl has continued to involve Adams in matchday squads at Southampton.
 


The striker only joined Southampton last summer and the Austrian tactician is a fan of the qualities he brings to the club's attacking mix.
 