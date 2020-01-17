Manchester United Pushing For Bruno Fernandes To Miss Lisbon Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are pushing to keep Bruno Fernandes away from playing in the Lisbon derby tonight against Benfica.



Fernandes has been on Manchester United’s radar this month and the club are pushing to land the attacking midfielder before the end of the transfer window.













They have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon since last week but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a definitive deal for the midfielder’s move to Old Trafford.



Super agent Jorge Mendes has been mediating the negotiations between the two clubs and the process is claimed to have picked up pace on Thursday.





And according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Manchester United are now trying to make sure Fernandes is not part of the Sporting Lisbon team that will take to the pitch against Benfica in the local derby.







The Premier League giants do not want to take the chance of the player picking up an injury ahead of a potential big-money move to Old Trafford.



But Sporting Lisbon are adamant that they will only agree to sell Fernandes after he features in the Lisbon derby.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester United succeed in keeping the player away from the Sporting Lisbon squad tonight.

