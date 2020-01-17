XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/01/2020 - 11:34 GMT

Newcastle Face Anxious Wait On Valentino Lazaro, Contact Made But Other Clubs Also In For Midfielder

 




Newcastle United have been in touch with the entourage of Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro, but are facing competition for his signature from a top-six Bundesliga club and at least one other Premier League side, meaning they face an anxious wait.

It emerged on Thursday that Newcastle have gone in with a bid to take Lazaro to St James' Park on loan from Inter.


 



Steve Bruce remained coy earlier this morning when probed about the possibility of Lazaro arriving at the north east club by the end of the month.

Newcastle have though, according to The Athletic, been in touch with Lazaro's entourage as they work on snapping him up.
 


They are tipped to want to snap him up on loan and Inter are willing to open the door for Lazaro, with Christian Eriksen expected to arrive at the San Siro.



However, Newcastle will have to fend off competition for his signature as they are not the only ones interested in the Inter midfielder this month.

A top-six Bundesliga side are considering taking him to Germany and one other Premier League club are also keeping tabs on his situation in January.
 


It has been claimed that the midfielder is now mulling up what to do, with Newcastle having an anxious wait to find out his views.

Lazaro has been a bit-part player at Inter this season, despite only joining last summer.
 