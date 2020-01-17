Newcastle Face Anxious Wait On Valentino Lazaro, Contact Made But Other Clubs Also In For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have been in touch with the entourage of Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro, but are facing competition for his signature from a top-six Bundesliga club and at least one other Premier League side, meaning they face an anxious wait.



It emerged on Thursday that Newcastle have gone in with a bid to take Lazaro to St James' Park on loan from Inter.













Steve Bruce remained coy earlier this morning when probed about the possibility of Lazaro arriving at the north east club by the end of the month.



Newcastle have though, according to The Athletic, been in touch with Lazaro's entourage as they work on snapping him up.





They are tipped to want to snap him up on loan and Inter are willing to open the door for Lazaro, with Christian Eriksen expected to arrive at the San Siro.







However, Newcastle will have to fend off competition for his signature as they are not the only ones interested in the Inter midfielder this month.



A top-six Bundesliga side are considering taking him to Germany and one other Premier League club are also keeping tabs on his situation in January.





It has been claimed that the midfielder is now mulling up what to do, with Newcastle having an anxious wait to find out his views.



Lazaro has been a bit-part player at Inter this season, despite only joining last summer.

