Newcastle Passed Up Opportunity To Sign Premier League Striker This Month

Cenk Tosun was offered to Newcastle United before he moved to Crystal Palace on a loan deal from Everton this month, according to The Athletic.



Newcastle have been in the market for attackers this month due to the paucity of goals up front and the club have been linked with strikers all over Europe.













The Magpies are unlikely to spend big this month and they have been looking at options on loan deals to bring in during the winter window.



And Tosun, who has since joined Crystal Palace on loan, was one of the players who was offered to Newcastle this month by intermediaries.





The Turkey international struggled to get into Everton’s team this season and the club were open to letting him go.







But Bruce was not keen on Tosun and his quality and did not want to bring in one more player he was not sure about into his squad in January.



The 28-year-old made his debut in Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal last weekend.





Tosun has scored just nine times in 45 appearances in the Premier League thus far and will be looking to rekindle his career at Selhurst Park.

