X
26 October 2019

17/01/2020 - 11:42 GMT

Newcastle United Winger Swoop Not Yet Fully Dead

 




Newcastle United's swoop for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman is rated as not yet dead, but the Magpies are looking at alternative options, according to The Athletic

Lookman has struggled for playing time in the Bundesliga under Julian Nagelsmann this season and Newcastle have been keen to take him back to England.


 



The Magpies held talks to sign the winger on a loan deal with an option to buy, with Lookman's representatives welcoming the discussions.

RB Leipzig though want either a permanent sale or a firm obligation to buy in any loan deal.
 


The deal is not yet dead, however Newcastle are looking at other options, meaning it is firmly on the backburner.



It remains to be seen if the Magpies will go back to the negotiating table, with Lookman keen to move to St James' Park.

Steve Bruce's side have held talks to land Valentino Lozaro on loan from Inter, while Braga's Ricardo Horta is also interesting the club.
 


Lookman moved to RB Leipzig on a permanent basis from Everton in the summer for a fee of €18m.
 