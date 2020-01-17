Olivier Giroud Yet To Agree On Length Of Contract With Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is yet to agree to the length of the contract on offer from Inter but remains keen to make the switch to Italy this month.



Giroud is pushing for a move out of Chelsea in January after featuring sporadically in the first of the season under Frank Lampard’s management.













The Frenchman has several offers on his table from the Premier League and France, but has been adamant about joining Inter in the winter window.



Inter have been pushing to land the striker in recent weeks, however they are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with Chelsea for the moment.





There were suggestions that personal terms had been agreed between the club and the player, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, it is not as clear and dry as expected.







Inter have offered an 18-month contract to the striker, but Giroud has been haggling over a two-and-a-half-year contract from the Nerazzurri.



But the disagreement is not a major obstacle for Inter as the striker is desperate to move to Italy this month.





Both sides are pushing to reach an agreement and once Chelsea provide the green light, Giroud is expected to be on his way to the San Siro.

