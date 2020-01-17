XRegister
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/01/2020 - 13:39 GMT

Out-of-favour West Ham United Star Set For Loan Move To Spain

 




West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto is on the verge of joining La Liga outfit Alaves on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Hammers signed the shot-stopper on a free transfer last summer with a view to him being the number two to Lukasz Fabianski in the squad this season.  


 



The Pole’s injury meant that the Spaniard was called into action in September and he looked woefully out of place between the sticks in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old made costly errors and it ultimately led to the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini; and it seems he is on his way out of the club as well.
 


According to Spanish daily AS, Roberto is close to completing a loan move back to Spain with Alaves for the rest of the season.



Alaves allowed Antonio Sivera to join Almeria this month and needed cover in their goalkeeping department.

A deal has been agreed and Roberto is expected to complete the move on Monday and will spend the rest of the season at Alaves.
 


West Ham have signed Darren Randolph, who will be expected to take his place between the sticks until Fabianski returns from injury.
 