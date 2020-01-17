Premier League Striker Gettable For Leeds United But Whites Tipped Not To Pull Trigger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would not find it difficult to sign Billy Sharp from Sheffield United, but the striker is tipped not to be a player that Marcelo Bielsa wants.



The Whites are desperate to land a striker in this month's transfer window, but look likely to miss out on Southampton's Che Adams with Ralph Hasenhuttl opposed to his departure.













Leeds have been linked with a host of potential other options, including Sheffield United's Sharp, a player who had a spell at Elland Road between 2014 and 2015.



And, according to The Athletic, Leeds would be able to take the 33-year-old from the Blades for a small amount of money.





However, Bielsa is not tipped to find Sharp a good fit for Leeds, meaning a swoop for the striker is unlikely to happen.







Sharp is out of favour at Sheffield United and has made just 12 appearances, spanning 290 minutes, in the Premier League for the Blades this season.



He has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Chris Wilder's side.





Sharp only scored five goals in 35 appearances for Leeds during his spell at Elland Road.

