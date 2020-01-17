Rangers Out of Borna Barisic Danger Zone Despite Roma Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers appear to be out of the danger zone on the threat of losing full-back Borna Barisic this month after Roma cooled their interest in the Croatian.



Barisic was on Roma’s radar for the winter window as the club looked to bring in a new left-back as part of their transfer plans.













The Serie A giants probed the possibility of signing the Croatian in January, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have backed away from the pursuit.



Steven Gerrard has always been reluctant to lose the player as he has been a key figure in his attempt to take Rangers toe-to-toe with Celtic for the league title this season.





And it has been claimed Roma eventually backed out after being informed about the kind of money it would require to snare him away from Rangers.







The Glasgow giants are believed to have slapped a huge price tag on Barisic and it ended Roma’s interest.



Rather than hoping the player will push to move or working to bring the price down, the Serie A giants are now looking at other options in their attempts to sign a new left-back.





They are now considering moves for Bordeaux’s Loris Benito and Stuttgart’s 21-year-old full-back Borna Sosa.

