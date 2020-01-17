XRegister
26 October 2019

17/01/2020 - 13:52 GMT

Serie A Side’s Sporting Director Holds Talks With Liverpool Star’s Entourage

 




Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has held talks with the entourage of Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri. 

The Switzerland international has struggled for playing time at Liverpool this season and Roma made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him on loan earlier this month.


 



While Liverpool are opposed to letting Shaqiri depart this month, his longer term future at Anfield is still under the scanner.

Lazio sporting director Tare is starting to put work in for a potential summer swoop and, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, he held talks with Shaqiri's entourage in recent days.
 


Tare is trying to work out how much Shaqiri would likely cost, with Liverpool claimed to value him at between €18m and €20m, and his potential wages; he earns €4.5m per season at Anfield.



Lazio have had contact with Shaqiri before, touching base while he was at Inter, before he opted to move to the Premier League with Stoke City.

The Swiss star is firmly on the club's radar for the summer and it is claimed that Tare's relationship with Shaqiri's entourage is good.
 


Lazio currently sit third in Serie A and on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.
 