Watford Linked Defender Not Keen On Napoli Exit

Faouzi Ghoulam is not keen on a move away from Napoli this month, despite interest from Premier League side Watford in his services.



Ghoulam was a bit-part player at Napoli this season before he picked up an injury and he has not featured for the Serie A giants since October.













There has been speculation surrounding his future at Napoli, with claims that Napoli will consider proposals to allow him to leave this month.



Several sides from France have probed the possibility of signing him and Watford have also reportedly been making tentative moves to take the full-back to England.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Ghoulam is not pushing for a move away from Napoli in the winter window.







The defender is not considering leaving the club at the moment and wants to fight for a place in the Napoli side in the second half of the season.



At the moment, despite interest from France and England, the defender is not paying attention to the speculation.





He has a contract until 2022 and is not opening the door to quitting Napoli in this month's transfer window.

