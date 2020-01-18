XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/01/2020 - 21:03 GMT

Absolutely Devastated – Former Chelsea Star Crushed By Defeat At Newcastle United

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has admitted to being left devastated by the Blues conceding a late goal at Newcastle United to lose 1-0. 

With Tottenham Hotspur being held by Watford earlier in the day and Manchester United not in action until Sunday, Chelsea headed to St James' Park with an opportunity to extend their lead over their top four rivals.  


 



Chelsea dominated for large periods of the game, but were unable to break through with efforts from Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante the best they could manage.

Newcastle went close when Joelinton headed against the bar in the first half, but the Magpies went one better in injury time when a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin was headed past Kepa by Isaac Hayden.
 


Chelsea had 70 per cent possession and 19 shots at goal, with former defender Cundy, watching on for Chelsea TV, left devastated by the sucker punch at the end.



"Absolutely devastated", he said during commentary after Newcastle scored.

"When they got that corner my heart sunk.
 


"I know football, I've been involved in it all my life; the first corner of the game in the 94th minute…."

Chelsea still boast a five-point lead in fourth place, but Manchester United could cut the gap to just two points if they can inflict upon Liverpool their first defeat of the season at Anfield on Sunday.

Newcastle's win was their first in the Premier League since 21st December.
 