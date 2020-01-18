Absolutely Devastated – Former Chelsea Star Crushed By Defeat At Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has admitted to being left devastated by the Blues conceding a late goal at Newcastle United to lose 1-0.



With Tottenham Hotspur being held by Watford earlier in the day and Manchester United not in action until Sunday, Chelsea headed to St James' Park with an opportunity to extend their lead over their top four rivals.













Chelsea dominated for large periods of the game, but were unable to break through with efforts from Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante the best they could manage.



Newcastle went close when Joelinton headed against the bar in the first half, but the Magpies went one better in injury time when a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin was headed past Kepa by Isaac Hayden.





Chelsea had 70 per cent possession and 19 shots at goal, with former defender Cundy, watching on for Chelsea TV, left devastated by the sucker punch at the end.







"Absolutely devastated", he said during commentary after Newcastle scored.



"When they got that corner my heart sunk.





"I know football, I've been involved in it all my life; the first corner of the game in the 94th minute…."



Chelsea still boast a five-point lead in fourth place, but Manchester United could cut the gap to just two points if they can inflict upon Liverpool their first defeat of the season at Anfield on Sunday.



Newcastle's win was their first in the Premier League since 21st December.

