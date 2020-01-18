Christian Eriksen’s Agent To Take Inter’s Latest Offer To Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen’s agent will take Inter's fresh offer to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days as the club look to unlock the negotiations in the transfer saga.



Eriksen is available on a free transfer in the summer and has an agreement in place with Inter to join.













But the player wants to leave Tottenham in the winter window and Inter have been working hard over the last fortnight to reach an agreement with the north London club.



Tottenham have so far stuck to their demand for €20m from the Dane’s departure in January despite the midfielder’s contract situation.





Eriksen’s agent has been in Italy this week for multiple rounds of talks with the Inter officials as both parties try to find a solution.







According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, his agent will meet Tottenham in the coming days with Inter’s fresh offer for Eriksen.



Inter are likely to table a bid in the region of €15m plus bonuses, which is still short of the €20m Tottenham want.





But the Serie A giants are hopeful that with the clock running down on the January window and the possibility of losing Eriksen for nothing in the summer, Tottenham will soften their stance.



Inter are hopeful that a breakthrough in negotiations could be reached for Eriksen’s move to Italy.

