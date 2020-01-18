Everton Linked With Juventus Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are set to open talks with Juventus for the signature of former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in this month's transfer window.



Can was left out of Juventus' Champions League squad earlier in the season, leading to speculation over his future at the club.













Juventus have been considering keeping Can until the end of the season before taking a call on his future in the summer.



Speculation over Can leaving in January has not gone away though and the midfielder has interest from the Premier League.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton are set to hold talks with Juventus to discuss the possibility of taking the German to Goodison Park this month.







Carlo Ancelotti tried to sign him when he was at Napoli and the Italian is again interested in linking up with Can.



A deal is in the works and Everton could have to fork out €30m to get their hands on Can before the end of the window.





It remains to be seen whether Can is prepared to burn his bridges with Liverpool by moving to their Merseyside rivals Everton this month.

