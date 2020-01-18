Gedson Fernandes On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has named his matchday squad that will take on Watford in an away Premier League clash at Vicarage Road this afternoon.



The north London club are without a win in three league games and have collected just one point, losing away at Southampton and suffering another defeat at home against Liverpool.













Mourinho will be looking to turn Spurs' form around, but he is still without a striker, with Heung-Min Son leading the line and Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela providing support.



Giovani Lo Celso will form the midfield two alongside Harry Winks, with Christian Eriksen dropped down to the bench with speculation over his future at the club continuing.





Paulo Gazzaniga will continue to guard the goal in Hugo Lloris’ absence with Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga playing as the full-backs; Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are at the heart of defence.







Davinson Sanchez, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier and new signing Gedson Fernandes are some of the options Tottenham have on the bench today.





Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Son, Lucas



Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Dier, Skipp, Gedson, Sessegnon, Eriksen

