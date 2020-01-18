XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/01/2020 - 11:37 GMT

Gedson Fernandes On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has named his matchday squad that will take on Watford in an away Premier League clash at Vicarage Road this afternoon.  

The north London club are without a win in three league games and have collected just one point, losing away at Southampton and suffering another defeat at home against Liverpool.
 

 



Mourinho will be looking to turn Spurs' form around, but he is still without a striker, with Heung-Min Son leading the line and Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela providing support.

Giovani Lo Celso will form the midfield two alongside Harry Winks, with Christian Eriksen dropped down to the bench with speculation over his future at the club continuing.
 


Paulo Gazzaniga will continue to guard the goal in Hugo Lloris’ absence with Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga playing as the full-backs; Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are at the heart of defence.



Davinson Sanchez, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier and new signing Gedson Fernandes are some of the options Tottenham have on the bench today.
 


Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Son, Lucas

Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Dier, Skipp, Gedson, Sessegnon, Eriksen
 