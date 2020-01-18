He’s Really Fantastic – Carlo Ancelotti Praises Everton Man After Draw At West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he scored for the Toffees in their 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the capital, dubbing him "really fantastic".



Ancelotti watched his side fall behind in the 40th minute when Hammers centre-back Issa Diop rose highest to connect with a Robert Snodgrass free-kick and nod the ball past Jordan Pickford.













West Ham boss David Moyes might have expected his team to go in ahead at the break, but Calvert-Lewin ensured that would not happen.



A Lucas Digne corner was flicked on by Mason Holgate to Calvert-Lewin, who got down with an impressive low header to make it 1-1 in the 44th minute.





1-1 was how it finished and Ancelotti was keen to pay tribute to Calvert-Lewin, who he has started in every game since he took charge of Everton.







The Everton boss also stressed the importance of being able to produce effective set pieces.



"Set pieces are really important. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been really fantastic", Ancelotti told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.





"He scores goals, which is important for him and for the the squad. He is doing good performances and today it was important."



The experienced manager admits that he was not pleased to see his side concede, but was delighted with their reaction to quickly level the game.



"It’s a good point. We did not play well first half, second half was better. In the end it was good because we played a good game.



"I am not so happy about the goal we let in, but the fact that we were able to score immediately was good. We played with more confidence", Ancelotti added.



Next up for Everton is a home visit from Steve Bruce's Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

