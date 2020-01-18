Hull City Tipped Not To Go For Leeds United’s Jarrod Bowen Bid Formula

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City are unlikely to consider accepting the type of offer Leeds United are claimed to have put on the table for Jarrod Bowen.



Leeds are desperately hunting reinforcements in the transfer window this month following the departures of loanees Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.













They have been linked with making a move to take Bowen from Hull, with an initial loan fee of £3m to be followed by a further £12m if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League this season.



However, according to The Athletic, the deal is unlikely to be one that Hull would consider doing.





The Tigers would be effectively damaging their own promotion hopes to boost Leeds' and then hope the Whites win promotion to make the permanent move happen.







Hull sit in 12th in the Championship standings, but in a tightly congested league, are only five points off the playoff spots.



Bowen has been at the centre of much that has been good for Hull this season, scoring 16 times in 28 Championship games and also has interest from the Premier League.





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is a paid-up member of the Bowen fan club, while other Premier League sides have also been tracking the 23-year-old.

