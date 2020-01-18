Jamie Shackleton On Bench – Leeds United Team vs QPR Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Mark Warburton's QPR side at Loftus Road in a Championship meeting this afternoon.



The Whites have won just one of their last five league games, but start as firm favourites to put QPR to the sword and pick up all three points today.













Marcelo Bielsa remains without midfielder Adam Forshaw, who continues to be sidelined. Left-back Barry Douglas is also unavailable, having picked up an injury in last weekend's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.





The Leeds boss has Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in. In central defence, Leeds have Ben White and skipper Liam Cooper.





Further up the pitch, Kalvin Phillips will look to dominate midfield, while Mateusz Klich also gets the vote to play. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Pablo Hernandez support lone striker Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Jamie Shackleton and Ezgjan Alioski.





Leeds United Team vs QPR



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Struijk, Shackleton, Stevens, McCalmont

