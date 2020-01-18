Joao Cancelo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's men sit second in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Leicester City, but 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who also boast a game in hand.













Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace the last time they hosted the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium, but Hodgson's men have struggled for goals this season.



Palace have averaged less than a goal a game in the Premier League so far.





Guardiola has Ederson in goal for today's game, while in defence he selects Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Fernandinho and Bernard Mendy. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will hope to control midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.







The Manchester City boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.





Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace



Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Jesus, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden

