XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/01/2020 - 14:05 GMT

Joao Cancelo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.  

Pep Guardiola's men sit second in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Leicester City, but 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who also boast a game in hand. 
 

 



Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace the last time they hosted the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium, but Hodgson's men have struggled for goals this season.

Palace have averaged less than a goal a game in the Premier League so far.
 


Guardiola has Ederson in goal for today's game, while in defence he selects Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Fernandinho and Bernard Mendy. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will hope to control midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.



The Manchester City boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.
 


Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero 

Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Jesus, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden 
 