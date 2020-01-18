XRegister
26 October 2019

18/01/2020 - 14:02 GMT

Manuel Lanzini Starts – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Everton to the London Stadium this afternoon. 

David Moyes saw his Hammers side slip to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in their last game and will be desperate for his men to return to winning ways this afternoon.
 

 



His former club Everton provide the opposition though and Moyes has lost five of the six games in which he has come face to face with his old employers.

West Ham are without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who has a hip injury, meaning new signing Darren Randolph slots in between the sticks.
 


In defence Moyes picks Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop as the central pair, while Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control midfield. Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass support Sebastien Haller.



If Moyes needs to make changes then he has a number of options on the bench, including Winston Reid and Fabian Balbuena.
 


West Ham United Team vs Everton

Randolph, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Haller

Substitutes: Martin, Reid, Balbuena, Cardoso, Masuaku, Ajeti, Ngakia
 