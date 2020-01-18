XRegister
26 October 2019

18/01/2020 - 14:03 GMT

Moise Kean Starts – Everton Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with former manager David Moyes' West Ham United side at the London Stadium this afternoon.  

The Toffees head into the Premier League fixture with 28 points from eleven games after the arrival of new boss Carlo Ancelotti sparked an upturn in results.
 

 



Everton edged out Brighton 1-0 in their last outing, but have work to do on their away form, with just one win in their last six visits away from Goodison Park.

Ancelotti is without Richarlison, who has twisted his knee, while Gylfi Sigurdsson is also unavailable.
 


The Everton boss selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he opts for Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate as the central pair. Tom Davies and Fabian Delph slot into midfield, while Bernard and Theo Walcott support Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



If the former Real Madrid coach needs to make changes then he will look to his bench, where he has options such as Leighton Baines and Morgan Schneiderlin.
 


Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Davies, Delph, Walcott, Bernard, Kean, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Schneiderlin, Sidibe, Niasse, Gibson, Gordon
 