Newcastle United In Talks With Representatives of French Defender, Face Competition

Newcastle United have opened talks with the representatives of Standard Liege defender Nicolas Gavory.



The 24-year-old full-back, who is also capable of operating further down the flank, has caught the eye with his performances for Standard Liege, who he only joined last summer from Dutch outfit FC Utrecht.













Several clubs are now showing keen interest in Gavory and, according to French radio station RMC, Newcastle and Fiorentina have started discussions with his representatives.



Ajax and Freiburg are also in the mix for the Frenchman.





However, only having signed Gavory last summer, Standard Liege have made clear that they are not willing to lose him this month.







He has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Standard Liege this term and, under contract until 2023, the Belgian giants are under no pressure to sell.



It remains to be seen if they might have a rethink in the event of a big bid for the defender being made this month.





Gavory featured in both Standard Liege's Europa League group stage meetings with Arsenal, helping his side hold the Gunners to a 2-2 draw in Belgium

