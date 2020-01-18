XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/01/2020 - 16:34 GMT

N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Newcastle United in an away Premier League clash at St. James’ Park this evening.  

The west London club are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Burnley and have a chance to increase their lead in the top four ahead of Manchester United playing Liverpool on Sunday.
 

 



Tammy Abraham will again lead the line for Chelsea with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian providing width and penetration from the flanks for Lampard’s side today in the north east.

Mason Mount will provide creativity from the middle of the park and N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will form the base of the midfield for Chelsea against the Magpies.
 


Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta will start as the full-backs in defence and the back four will be completed by the central defensive pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.



Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today.
 


Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United

Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, William, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Pedro, Batshuayi
 