N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Newcastle United in an away Premier League clash at St. James’ Park this evening.



The west London club are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Burnley and have a chance to increase their lead in the top four ahead of Manchester United playing Liverpool on Sunday.













Tammy Abraham will again lead the line for Chelsea with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian providing width and penetration from the flanks for Lampard’s side today in the north east.



Mason Mount will provide creativity from the middle of the park and N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will form the base of the midfield for Chelsea against the Magpies.





Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta will start as the full-backs in defence and the back four will be completed by the central defensive pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.







Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today.





Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United



Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, William, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Pedro, Batshuayi

