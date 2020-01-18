They All Ran – Crystal Palace Star Hails Work-rate In Manchester City Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Cenk Tosun has hailed the work rate of his Crystal Palace team-mates in their 2-2 draw away at champions Manchester City.



The Eagles snapped Tosun up on loan from Everton hoping he would add teeth to their attacking play and the Turkey international did not disappoint at the Etihad Stadium.













He gave his new side the lead six minutes before half time when he was on hand to get on the end of a Gary Cahill knockdown from a corner kick and guide his effort past Ederson.



It looked as if Crystal Palace were on course for all three points, but Sergio Aguero fired in a quick brace with goals in the 82nd and 87th minutes to stun the visitors.





Crystal Palace rallied though and an own goal at the death from Fernandinho ensured that it finished 2-2, damaging any lingering Manchester City title hopes.







Tosun is delighted to have got on the scoresheet, but is equally keen to credit his team-mates for their work-rate in the game.



"That was a very important point for us. I just want to say thank you to the lads. Everybody ran to the last second, and did not give up when we went behind and I think we deserved a point", Tosun said on Sky Sports post match.





"To score was a great feeling as a striker needs confidence and confidence comes with scoring goals.



"We played a solid game, and we knew City would have more possession, but we scored a good two goals and I am just glad I got one.



"It is a great feeling to score a goal in my first game, but more than the goal was the point and this is what mattered today", he added.



Crystal Palace have now moved on to 30 points, just ten points from the magical 40 point mark.

