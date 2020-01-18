We Under-performed – Everton Star Disappointed After West Ham Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes his side did not play to their strengths in their 1-1 draw at West Ham and feels it was a disappointing result for the Toffees.



West Ham defender Issa Diop gave the home side the lead when he headed in Robert Snodgrass' free-kick from the right touchline in the 40th minute.













But on the stroke of half-time Calvert-Lewin netted the equaliser with a diving header to send the two teams locked in level at 1-1 at half-time.



And the scoreline remained the same as both sides failed to hit the back of the net after the break and had to settle for a point each from the Premier League encounter.





Calvert-Lewin feels his side underperformed at the London Stadium and should have gone on to win the game after scoring the equaliser.







Despite scoring, the striker insisted that Everton played within themselves and should have done better.



The striker said on Sky Sports after the game: "I thought today we under-performed.





“It was disappointing not to play to our strengths.



“We got ourselves back into the game but should have gone on from there and won it.



“I am happy to get on the scoresheet and get the point but I thought we could have performed better."



Everton are eleventh in the league table following Carlo Ancelotti's impact and Calvert-Lewin has admitted he is loving working with the experienced Italian tactician.



"I think it has been a good experience and I am learning from him every day. I think you can see that in my performances.​"

