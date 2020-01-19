XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/01/2020 - 10:05 GMT

AC Milan With Clear Stance On Newcastle and Tottenham Target Krzysztof Piatek

 




AC Milan are leaving Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek on the transfer market. 

The striker has been the subject of bids from the Premier League this month, but none have yet convinced AC Milan and Piatek himself is also unsure about leaving.


 



It has been claimed that the 24-year-old would only consider leaving AC Milan for a club playing in the Champions League, while he has yet to be won over by any offers put on his table.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are hunting attacking reinforcements and Piatek will remain available if they can meet AC Milan's terms, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.
 


Piatek put in a good performance, with a goal, in AC Milan's Coppa Italia win over SPAL last week, and it was suggested the Rossoneri could look to keep him.



The Serie A side's stance has not changed however and if €30m is put on the table for Piatek then he will be sold.

Whether Newcastle or Tottenham are prepared to pay €30m to sign the Poland international remains to be seen.
 


Piatek would then still need to be convinced of the merits of a move, but his playing time at AC Milan is expected to suffer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival..
 