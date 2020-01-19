XRegister
Inside Futbol

19/01/2020 - 09:43 GMT

Blackburn Rovers Keen On Sunderland Star, Eye On Contract Situation

 




Blackburn Rovers are keen on landing Sunderland shot-stopper Jon McLaughlin, according to the Sun

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who joined Sunderland from Scottish side Hearts in 2018, is set to be out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer.


 



Blackburn have noted McLaughlin's situation at Sunderland are eyeing him as a potential addition.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could offer Sunderland a fee for the goalkeeper this month, or wait until the summer in an effort to take him to Ewood Park on a free transfer.
 


McLaughlin was between the sticks for Sunderland on Saturday as they visited MK Dons and came away with a 1-0 win to keep their League One promotion push on track.



The goalkeeper has turned out in 21 of Sunderland's 25 League One games so far this season, catching Mowbray's eye.

Moving to Blackburn would mean Championship football for McLaughlin, but the shot-stopper is not new to the division and completed a full season in the second tier at Burton Albion.
 


Blackburn crushed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at Hillborough on Saturday, with Brighton loanee Christian Walton in goal.
 