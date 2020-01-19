XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/01/2020 - 22:19 GMT

Christian Eriksen’s Agent Due In London On Monday, Will Present Inter Offer, Medical Already Eyed

 




Christian Eriksen's agent will be in London on Monday to present Inter's offer to Tottenham Hotspur, with the midfielder potentially undergoing a medical in Milan as soon as Thursday if all goes according to plan. 

Inter are now pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of Eriksen, who has already agreed to join the Italian giants this month. 


 



Tottenham want €20m to let Eriksen leave, despite the fact that he can walk away on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires.

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots will be in London on Monday, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, when he will present Inter's bid of €18m, including bonuses, with the decisive discussions to take place between Monday and Tuesday.
 


Inter are hoping the proposal will do the trick and are expecting to be able to complete his capture this week.



The Italians could give Eriksen a medical as soon as Thursday evening if all goes according to plan with the talks with Spurs.

Eriksen came off the bench in Tottenham's 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday and Spurs have another game set for Wednesday night, at home against Norwich City.
 


Inter were held to a 1-1 draw at Lecce on Sunday, allowing Juventus to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Serie A table by beating Parma 2-1.
 