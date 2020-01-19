XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/01/2020 - 15:08 GMT

Claim Made That Improved Sunderland Form Makes Signing Target Harder

 




Burton Albion may be playing hardball with Sunderland over Liam Boyce due to the Black Cats' upturn in form in League One, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is targeting Boyce as he looks to add to his strength in depth in this month's transfer window.


 



The Black Cats have been attempting to do a deal to snap up Boyce from Burton, but have struggled to make progress.

It is claimed that Sunderland's upturn in form could now cause Burton to worry about strengthening promotion rivals by letting Boyce head to the north east.
 


Parkinson's side have won four of their last five League One fixtures to move up to sixth in the standings, ahead of Burton, who are two points behind the Black Cats.



Boyce netted his 14th goal of the season to help Burton to a 1-0 win over MK Dons in their last outing.

Nigel Clough's men are due to entertain Sunderland in their third last League One fixture of the season and the two could be battling against each other for a playoff spot.
 


Boyce scored against Sunderland in Burton's 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.
 