Claim Made That Improved Sunderland Form Makes Signing Target Harder

Burton Albion may be playing hardball with Sunderland over Liam Boyce due to the Black Cats' upturn in form in League One, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.



Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is targeting Boyce as he looks to add to his strength in depth in this month's transfer window.













The Black Cats have been attempting to do a deal to snap up Boyce from Burton, but have struggled to make progress.



It is claimed that Sunderland's upturn in form could now cause Burton to worry about strengthening promotion rivals by letting Boyce head to the north east.





Parkinson's side have won four of their last five League One fixtures to move up to sixth in the standings, ahead of Burton, who are two points behind the Black Cats.







Boyce netted his 14th goal of the season to help Burton to a 1-0 win over MK Dons in their last outing.



Nigel Clough's men are due to entertain Sunderland in their third last League One fixture of the season and the two could be battling against each other for a playoff spot.





Boyce scored against Sunderland in Burton's 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

