Could Have Scored Five Against Manchester United – Liverpool Star

Virgil van Dijk feels Liverpool could have scored four or five goals against Manchester United in the Premier League clash between the two teams on Sunday.



The Dutch centre-back headed Liverpool in front in the first half, but the Reds could not convert their dominance into further goals until Mohamed Salah struck in injury time to seal a 2-0 win.













Liverpool came out on the wrong side of a VAR call, while they hit the woodwork, and bombarded Manchester United in the opening period of the second half.



Van Dijk feels that there is little doubt that Liverpool could have inflicted a heavy defeat on Manchester United.





"We could have scored four or five", he told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.







Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and many believe they are champions in all but name.



Van Dijk though is not willing to be drawn on the situation and insists Liverpool cannot consider themselves effectively champions given what happened last season.





"There are so many games to play and we know better than anyone that things can go crazy.



"Last season we only lost a match and we did not win the Premier League. We know after today that we can still do better", the defender added.



Liverpool could go an incredible 19 points clear at the top of the table if they win their game in hand on the chasing pack.

