Fabinho On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play host to fierce rivals Manchester United in a Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds saw title rivals Manchester City held to a draw by Crystal Palace on Saturday and as a result can go 16 points clear of the Citizens with a game in hand by beating Manchester United today.













Manchester United though are the only side to take points from Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with their name being a blemish on an otherwise perfect record for the Reds.



Liverpool are without defender Dejan Lovren and midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner.





Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Joe Gomez in defence, with Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the goal threat.







Klopp has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including the fit again Fabinho and Divock Origi.





Liverpool Team vs Manchester United



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones

