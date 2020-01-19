XRegister
26 October 2019

19/01/2020 - 16:26 GMT

He’s Got Real Raw Talent – Neil Lennon Excited By Celtic New Bhoy

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels new Bhoy Patryk Klimala has raw talent and believes it was important the club snapped him up this month. 

The Scottish champions signed Kilmala from Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok earlier this month, pulling the trigger on a deal for the 21-year-old, despite his limited pedigree.


 



Some Celtic fans were left underwhelmed by the signing, but Lennon insists that the club made sure they checked on Klimala fully and he feels that the striker has raw talent.

Lennon accepts that the Pole will need to work on his game, but is excited about the pace and power the 21-year-old brings to the table.
 


"Klimala we like, he's got pace and power and at 21 he's got a bit of work, but he's got real raw talent and all the reports and all the due diligence was done on him, so it was important we got that one over the line", Lennon was quoted as saying by the Herald.



"We have competition there now."

Lennon brought Klimala on off the bench for his debut in Celtic's 2-1 Scottish Cup win away at Partick Thistle on Saturday and will hope his new signing can quickly get to grips with the demands of the Scottish game.
 


All eyes will be on whether the Pole is again involved on Wednesday evening when Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action with a trip to Kilmarnock.
 