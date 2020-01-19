Inter Working On Bonus Part of Christian Eriksen Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are now working on the composition of bonus payments to be made in their offer to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.



Eriksen wants to make the move to the San Siro this month and Inter are working overtime to ensure the Dane is placed at the disposal of coach Antonio Conte.













Tottenham want €20m to sell Eriksen, while Inter have offered €15m plus bonuses.



Now Inter are working on the exact composition of the bonus payments, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, as they look to find a deal that Spurs will sign off on.





Eriksen will be a free agent in the summer, meaning Tottenham are keen to earn a fee from his departure this month.







Jose Mourinho brought Eriksen on off the bench in Tottenham's 0-0 draw away at Watford on Saturday as he continues to involve the midfielder.



Spurs are next in action at home to Norwich City on Wednesday night and it remains to be seen if Eriksen will still be at the club when the Canaries visit.





The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, registering three goals and three assists.

