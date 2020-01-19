Manchester United Living In Past, Liverpool World’s Best Team Now – Former Premier League Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Manchester United are living in the past, with Liverpool the best team in the world at present.



Liverpool pushed past Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening, dominating the Red Devils for large periods, albeit needing an injury time goal to completely kill off the game.













VAR ruled out Liverpool being more comfortable winners, while the Reds also hit the woodwork as they moved an astonishing 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.



Liverpool are an incredible 30 points ahead of Manchester United and Sutton has accused the Red Devils of living in the past.





The former striker wrote on Twitter: "Big rivalry… no contest… mismatch…Liverpool best team in the world living in the present… United keep talking and living in the past…"







And Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, then stressed that Liverpool are in a different league to a team he feels are the second best in Manchester.



"Manchester United are the second-best team in Manchester. They are scrambling for a place in the Champions League.





"There was umpteen miles between the two teams today. Liverpool are in a different league", Sutton added.



Liverpool are now firmly on course to end their 30-year wait for the top flight title, while they are also still in the Champions League, where they will look to defend the crown they won last season.

