Men Against Boys – Liverpool Legend On Win Over Manchester United

Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels the Reds could have beaten Manchester United 6-0 instead of 2-0, while he thinks most of the game was men against boys.



Jurgen Klopp's side were dominant in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday evening and took the lead with 22 minutes on the clock when Virgil van Dijk powered a header into the back of the net.













Liverpool had numerous chances to extend their advantage, but saw VAR rule out goals, while they also hit the woodwork, allowing Manchester United to have hope and put on some pressure towards the end.



But a quick breakaway, with Alisson providing the ball to Mohamed Salah, saw the Egyptian fire home and make sure it finished 2-0 as Liverpool went 16 points clear at the top of the league table.





Aldridge thinks Liverpool were so dominant it looked like men against boys and he bemoaned the Reds not winning by more goals.







"How was that not a 6-0!!! 2-0 was a truer reflection of the affairs but in honesty it was men against boys for a lot of the time", the former striker wrote on Twitter.



Former Australia international Ned Zelic meanwhile was keen to praise Alisson for his assist for Salah's goal at the death.





He wrote: "Simply tremendous Alisson Becker assist for Salah. Outstanding piece of play."



Liverpool have a game in hand on the chasing pack in the Premier League, which is against West Ham, and can move to a 19-point lead if they keep winning.



