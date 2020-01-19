XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/01/2020 - 15:32 GMT

Nemanja Matic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Chelsea suffer a shock defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday and knows if he can guide his team to a win on Merseyside then they will close the gap on the fourth placed Blues to just two points.
 

 



Solskjaer is continuing to wrestle with a substantial injury list though, with Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba all out. Marcus Rashford also misses out.

The Norwegian led Manchester United to a draw against Liverpool earlier this season, the only league fixture the Reds have failed to win this season.
 


Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while new captain Harry Maguire links up with Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence. Luke Shaw also plays, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are full-backs. In midfield, Manchester United field Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Andreas Pereira and Daniel James support Anthony Martial.



The Norwegian tactician has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the game, including Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.
 


Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Pereira, James, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood
 