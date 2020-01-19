Norwich City Showing Interest In Napoli Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City are showing interest in Napoli winger Amin Younes, but a deal may be tough for the Canaries to pull off.



The 26-year-old is out of favour at Napoli and is available to leave this month, with a loan looking likely to provide his escape route.













He has interest from Torino and Espanyol, but while Younes would prefer a permanent move away from Napoli, his rating at between €7m and €10m is considered prohibitive given his lack of playing time this season.



Younes is also attracting the eyes of Norwich, according to Italian outlet Arena Napoli, with the Canaries looking for a winger.





However, Napoli want a €2.5m loan fee and it is claimed Norwich are not looking to pay a loan fee, meaning a move to Carrow Road may be unlikely to happen.







Younes has clocked just 143 minute of game time in Serie A this season for Napoli, along with five minutes in the Champions League.



Napoli snapped up the German from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer.





He made 100 appearances for Ajax, scoring 17 goals and providing 25 assists.

