On Normal Day It’s 3-0 At Half-time – Jurgen Klopp On Win Over Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels "on a normal day" the Reds would have been 3-0 up at half-time against Manchester United and then gone on to score more goals in the second period.



Klopp saw his side take the lead in the 22nd minute through a Virgil van Dijk header, but then fail to build on their lead before half time, despite dominating.













They came surging out of the blocks at the start of the second half, bombarding the Manchester United goal with shots, but could not add to their advantage.



Manchester United had opportunities to level the score as Liverpool edged towards the death, but the Reds capped off their performance with a Mohamed Salah goal in injury time to make it 2-0, which was how it ended.





Klopp feels that Liverpool on a normal day would have been out of sight of Manchester United, but the Reds boss will not criticise his players, who he thinks put in a huge shift for the shirt.







He said post match on Sky Sports: "It's a big relief, I was really happy with 85 to 90 per cent of the game, we were brilliant.



"We dominated the game, especially in the first half. The energy they put on the pitch was incredible.





"On a normal day we would have scored three times in the first half and in the second half until 65 minutes we should have been more clear.



"But then United have obvious quality, played a bit more football and we had to defend. There we little mistakes here and there, we did not use possession well enough and so the game stays open.



"Then we scored a wonderful, wonderful goal at the end, a really good feeling", the Liverpool boss, whose side are now an incredible 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, added.

