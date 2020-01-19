XRegister
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/01/2020 - 13:01 GMT

Pep Guardiola Dubs Man City Draw With Crystal Palace Difficult To Analyse

 




Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels it is difficult to analyse his side's draw at home against Crystal Palace, given the number of chances the Citizens created during the Premier League fixture.

Crystal Palace snatched a point away from the Etihad after Wilfried Zaha’s cross was turned in for an own goal by Fernandinho in injury time to end the game at 2-2.  


 



Cenk Tosun opened the scoring for Crystal Palace in the first half and they looked like on course to record a famous away win until Sergio Aguero scored twice within a span of five minutes late in the game.

But Fernandinho’s own goal earned Crystal Palace a draw and left Guardiola with the view it is tough to analyse what went wrong given his side created enough chances to win while the away team scored from two set-pieces.
 


The Manchester City manager also insisted he is no longer thinking about reeling Liverpool to defend the Citizens' crown.



The Spaniard told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "It was a tight game and unfortunately we could not win it.

"I told them to keep going. Put more balls into the box and try to control Zaha on the counter-attack.
 


“It's difficult to analyse when they shoot one corner have no more chances and we did many times and unfortunately could not win.

“We take it one game at a time."

Manchester City are now 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool having played two games more than Jurgen Klopp's Reds.
 