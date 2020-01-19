XRegister
X
26 October 2019

19/01/2020 - 21:17 GMT

Premier League Side Shift Stance, More Willing To Deal, Leeds United Contact

 




Watford have greater willingness to do a deal for Andre Gray to join Leeds United this month, according to The Athletic

Leeds are desperately hunting for a striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road due to a lack of playing time. 


 



They have been pushing to land Southampton's Che Adams, but Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is opposed to letting the striker depart St Mary's.

While Leeds have not given up on Adams they are looking at alternative targets and have been in touch with Watford over a deal for Gray.
 


Watford initially told Leeds that they were not interested in letting Gray go, but the Premier League side are now claimed to have more willingness to do a deal.



Gray was an unused substiute in Watford's 0-0 draw at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has scored goals at Championship level, finding the back of the net 41 times in 88 outings in England's second tier.
 


Leeds badly need a boost, having won just one game in their last eight matches across all competitions.
 