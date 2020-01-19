Pressure Really Now On Players, We Need Signings – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted the pressure is now firmly on Leeds United in their hunt to secure automatic promotion from the Championship, but believes two to three players being signed could change the picture at Elland Road.



From a comfortable position in the top two, Leeds have seen their lead over third place slashed to four points amid genuine concerns about their form.













Marcelo Bielsa's side have won just one of their last eight games, with the club's defence beginning to leak goals and their attackers unable to fully compensate.



Leeds have trips to promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Brentford on the horizon, while they are also having to make do without midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to serve a three-match ban following his sending off at QPR on Saturday.





Whelan admits the pressure is now really on Leeds, but he thinks two or three signings could change things.







"I think two to three players being brought in makes a huge difference to the squad that we already have", Whelan said post the QPR match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"It looks like a little bit of belief has gone. They are just licking their wounds a little bit at the minute from last week [losing against Sheffield Wednesday].





"Maybe just looking back six weeks at that 13-point gap that gave them freedom of playing; they don't have that freedom of playing now, that comfort blanket.



"Now you've got the pressure."



Leeds have a break before their next game, which arrives on 28th January against Millwall at home, and fans will hope fresh faces have been added to the squad by kick off.

