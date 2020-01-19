Sheffield Wednesday Must Improve Offer For Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday need to improve their offer to Crystal Palace to sign Connor Wickham on a loan deal, according to the Sun.



Owls boss Garry Monk wants to increase his attacking options and has zeroed in on Wickham as a potential arrival.













An offer to take Wickham to Hillsborough on loan has been lodged, but the wage contribution is not up to Crystal Palace's expectations and will need to improve for a deal to happen.



Wickman has also not slipped completely out of the first team picture under Roy Hodgson and came on off the bench in Palace's 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.





Hodgson brought Wickham off the bench in the 81st minute at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola's men.







The striker's involvement at Manchester City was though just his fifth league outing of the season for the Eagles.



Wickham has Championship experience, having scored 22 times in 87 appearances in the second tier.





The former Sunderland man still has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park.

