XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/01/2020 - 09:33 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday Must Improve Offer For Premier League Star

 




Sheffield Wednesday need to improve their offer to Crystal Palace to sign Connor Wickham on a loan deal, according to the Sun

Owls boss Garry Monk wants to increase his attacking options and has zeroed in on Wickham as a potential arrival.


 



An offer to take Wickham to Hillsborough on loan has been lodged, but the wage contribution is not up to Crystal Palace's expectations and will need to improve for a deal to happen.

Wickman has also not slipped completely out of the first team picture under Roy Hodgson and came on off the bench in Palace's 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.
 


Hodgson brought Wickham off the bench in the 81st minute at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola's men.



The striker's involvement at Manchester City was though just his fifth league outing of the season for the Eagles.

Wickham has Championship experience, having scored 22 times in 87 appearances in the second tier.
 


The former Sunderland man still has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park.
 