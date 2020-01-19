XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/01/2020 - 16:16 GMT

Slow Going For Leeds United In Pursuit of Teenager

 




Leeds United have made only slow progress in a swoop for Manchester City winger Ian Poveda, who has options other than the Whites. 

Poveda, 19, is out of contract at Manchester City in the summer and could leave the English champions this month on either a loan or permanent deal.


 



It had been claimed in some quarters that Leeds had all but wrapped up his signing and he was due at the club on Thursday to be shown around the Whites' facilities.

However, there has only been slow movement and, according to The Athletic, Poveda has other options too.
 


The winger has interest from clubs in Italy's Serie A and appears to be thinking long and hard about what his best move would be.



Poveda is considered to be Championship ready by Leeds, despite having made just one single senior appearance for Manchester City.

The Whites want to sign the winger to replace Jack Clarke, whose loan from Tottenham Hotspur was terminated earlier this month.
 


With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window, Leeds will likely be looking for Poveda to make a decision soon.
 