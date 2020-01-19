Sunderland Continuing To Work On Greg Docherty Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are still working on a deal to sign midfielder Greg Docherty from Rangers, according to the Sun.



Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson has held talks with Docherty, who was originally set on moving to an English Championship club, in an attempt to take him to the Stadium of Light.













It appeared that a deal was close to happening, with Steven Gerrard confirming that Docherty needed to leave Ibrox to play.



However, the move to Sunderland for Docherty has still not materialised.





Sunderland have not given up though and are continuing to work to snap up the midfielder this month.







Docherty impressed in League One while on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season and had been hopeful of forcing his way into Gerrard's Gers plans.



The fierce competition for places in the Rangers engine room has proved a bridge to far for Docherty so far though.





A move to Sunderland would see Docherty link up with former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, who signed for the club earlier this month.

