This Is What Steven Gerrard Told Me About My Rangers Status – Gers Star

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has revealed what Steven Gerrard told him about staying at Ibrox, but has indicated he could well find the exit door in the summer.



Foderingham was the number 1 goalkeeper at Rangers until the Gers swooped for Allan McGregor, and the experienced custodian is now Gerrard's first pick between the sticks.













Gerrard, Foderingham admits, has told him that he is more than happy for him to stay at Ibrox to provide competition.



However, with his contract running out in the summer and a deep desire to play regular first team football, Foderingham has indicated he is likely on the way out of Ibrox.





"My deal’s up in the summer. I’ve had informal talks with the club but, ultimately, I want to play, so I think we’ll get this window out of the way and see where we are", Foderingham was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"The manager spoke to me earlier in the season, we haven’t spoken much since then.



"He said to me ‘if you want to stay around, then we’ll be glad to have you around, if you want to move, then we’ll see what we can do’. He’s happy to have me here as long as I’m happy to be here.





"It looks like I’m going to be here until the end of the season at least and we’ll take it from there once we get there.



"They know my position and I think we’ll need to have another discussion but, ultimately, I want to play, so read into that what you will", the shot-stopper added.



Foderingham started in Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer at Ibrox on Friday night and kept a clean sheet as the Gers ran out 2-0 winners.

