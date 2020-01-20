Chelsea Star Due In Italy In Coming Hours To Complete Move To Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Victor Moses is expected in Italy within the coming hours to start the process of completing his move to Inter.



The Nigeria international has been on loan in Turkey at Fenerbahce, but is heading back to Chelsea as he prepares to link up with former Blues boss Antonio Conte in Italy.











The switch, which will be an initial loan, is now entering the final lap and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Moses is due in Italy in the coming hours.



Inter will have a purchase option contained in the loan agreement, allowing the club to sign Moses in the summer for a fee of €10m.





Moses, 29, has seen injury affect his time in Turkey and has made just seven appearances for Fenerbahce.







The Nigerian, who has turned out over 100 times for Chelsea, will now jump straight into a Serie A title scrap at Inter.



Conte's side are going toe-to-toe with Juventus for the title, but fell four points behind their rivals at the weekend after being held by Lecce, while the Bianconeri beat Parma.

